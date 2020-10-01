PADUCAH — A Paducah man faces multiple sex crime charges after police allege he had sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
Police say a witness called authorities after seeing two people in a blue Nissan Versa smoking marijuana on Park Avenue near County Park Road. The police department says an officer stopped the vehicle on a traffic violation after the car turned into Noble Park.
Invetigators say 19-year-old Joseph O. Newcomb was found in that car with marijuana, and a 12-year-old girl in the passenger seat. The police department says Newcomb at first told the officer the girl was his 14-year-old cousin, but later admitted that he was not related to the girl.
The child told the officer she is 12-years-old and not related to Newcomb. Newcomb was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The police department says investigators were suspicious of Newcomb's relationship with the girl, so officers seized Newcomb's cellphone, as well as the girl's cellphone. The girl's guardian later brought her to the Paducah Police Department to be interviewed by detectives.
The police department says the girl told detectives Newcomb had sexual contact with her more than once, giving her marijuana in exchange. With the guardian's consent, detectives searched the girl's phone, and the police department says they found multiple explicit messages Newcomb sent her.
Newcomb was taken from the jail to the police department for his own interview with detectives, and the police department says he admitted that he'd had sexual contact with that child, as well as another juvenile in a separate incident.
The man was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, promoting a minor younger than 16 in a sexual performance, prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor to commit sex offenses and second-degree sodomy, and he was returned to McCracken County Jail.