PADUCAH — A Paducah man who investigators say had nude images of a minor he was communicating with online has been arrested as part of a child pornography investigation, the Paducah Police Department says.
The investigation into 40-year-old David Tindell of Paducah began after the police department says a detective learned about inappropriate communications Tindell had with a minor via social media. During the investigation, the detective found that Tindell possessed nude photos of the minor, the police department alleges.
A McCracken County Grand Jury issued an indictment warrant in the case, and Tindell was arrested Wednesday at his home on Palmer Street and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. Tindell is charged with possession of mater portraying a sexual performance by a minor and prohibited use of electronic communications to procure a minor or peace officer regarding sex offenses.