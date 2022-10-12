CARBONDALE, IL — Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Carbondale, Illinois, home while armed with a handgun and battering a person who lives there.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded around 2:26 a.m. Tuesday to a report of property damage in the 3000 block on West Sunset Drive.
Police say officers arrived to find the suspect still inside the home. That man, who police identified as 24-year-old Andrew Lee Walker Jr., is accused of forcing open a door to get into the home and battering a resident. Police say Walker is an acquaintance of the victim.
The victim had minor injuries that did not require hospitalization, police say.
Officers arrested Walker and seized the handgun, as well as a controlled substance he was allegedly in possession of at the time of the arrest.
Walker was charged with home invasion with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance and jailed in the Jackson County Jail.