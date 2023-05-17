ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL — Illinois State Police investigators have arrested a man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in Cairo, Illinois.
ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 investigators arrested 42-year-old Samuel L. Lewis of Cairo Tuesday with help from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department and the Cairo Police Department, ISP says.
Lewis is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Lafayette D. Woods of Cairo on May 9 in the 2400 block of Sycamore Street.
ISP says Lewis is currently jailed in the Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski County. His bond has been set at $2 million.
State police ask anyone with information related to the shooting to call ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-845-3740, ext. 281.