NASHVILLE (WSMV/MNPD) — A tip pointed police to a man investigators say was involved in the murder of a nurse on a Tennessee highway.
Nashville police arrested 21-year-old Devonte Lewis Hill Friday morning. crediting the tip, which came after the announcement of a $65,000 reward for information. That tipster also told investigators where to find the gun used to kill 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman.
"Hill gave a statement implicating himself in Caitlyn's murder. This investigation is continuing and we cannot rule out the possibility of additional arrests," Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during a news conference Friday.
She was shot on a highway Dec. 3 while she was driving to work at a Nashville hospital.
Police say her SUV was shot at least six times.
Investigators are not releasing a motive.
"I can't elaborate exactly what he said," Detective Chris Dickerson said at the news conference. "But he said enough to swear out an arrest warrant and implicate himself in a homicide."
Dickerson said Hill and Kaufman did not know each other.
Hill is charged with criminal homicide.
"That gun was test-fired, and we have a 100% match of the three 9 mm shell casings found on the corner of the road at I-440 the night Caitlyn was killed," Drake said. "In addition, our electronic experts were able to identify Devonte Hill's cell number and provider. We have determined that Hill's cellphone was in the vicinity the night Caitlyn was killed."