CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A man has been arrested in connection to the fire at the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center that happened early Friday morning, the Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Police Department says.
Police say 42-year-old Nicholas J Proffitt was arrested Monday on multiple charges. The fire at the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center, which on North West End Boulevard, is being investigated by local, state and federal authorities.
In a news release sent Monday night, the police department said Proffitt was arrested without incident on a no-bond warrant. Proffitt faces charges of first-degree felony burglary, first-degree felony arson, and first-degree felony property damage. The property damage charge is enhanced, because the police department says Proffitt was allegedly had "a motive related to the religion of the people who worship at the Islamic Center."
In addition to Cape Girardeau Police, the fire is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Missouri State Fire Marshal Office and the Perryville Police Department.