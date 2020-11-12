SIKESTON, MO — A Sikeston, Missouri, teen is in law enforcement custody after a shooting that injured another teen, police say.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says two 16 year olds met to Wednesday afternoon at an address on Lashmet Drive to fist fight over a girl. Police say about 20 other teens were there watching the fight.
That's when police say a 15 year old pulled out a handgun and fired into the crowd. Another 15 year old, who was a bystander to the fight, was shot. Police say the victim, who was shot once, is now in stable condition at a St. Louis trauma center.
The accused shooter was taken into custody.
Police did not release the names of any of the teens involved, because they are minors.