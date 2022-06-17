PADUCAH — A Tennessee man was arrested in Paducah after police say he fired a gun outside a nightclub.
Officers were called to the business on Olivet Church Road around 10:25 p.m. Thursday. The Paducah Police Department claims 30-year-old Cody Teneyck of Paris, Tennessee, was fighting with another person at the venue when Teneyck pulled out a handgun and fired several gunshots in the parking lot. Investigators say about 50 people were in the parking lot when Teneyck allegedly fired the gun.
When officers arrived at the scene, the police department says, a witness described Teneyck to them and pointed out his pickup truck. Officers say they saw a handgun in the truck. While they were investigating, Teneyck walked over and agreed to be interviewed by a detective. The police department claims Teneyck admitted using the handgun found inside his truck to fire multiple shots in the parking lot.
Teneyck was arrested, charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.