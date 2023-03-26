BARDWELL, KY — Two Carlisle County men have been arrested for sexual assault and child sexual exploitation offenses.
Joshua Booth, 28, of Bardwell, Kentucky, was arrested on Saturday, March 25, with charges of rape in the third Degree, sodomy in the third degree and unlawful transaction with a minor in an illegal sex act, according to a news release issued by the Kentucky State Police.
According to a Kentucky State Police release, Booth engaged in sexual relations and "oral sexual gratification" with a 16-year-old female from Carlisle County. The statement adds Booth did know the age of the minor during his encounters with her.
State troopers determined the minor was under the care of Scott Wilson, 50, of Bardwell, Kentucky, while Booth engaged in the relationship.
The statement explains Wilson had "placed hidden cameras in the juvenile's bedroom and bathroom of the residence." Wilson confessed to "having video footage of the juvenile engaging in sexual performance," KSP says.
According to the statement, however, Wilson then "refused to turn over the footage to KSP. Wilson also tampered with the cameras, removing them prior to KSP troopers executing a search warrant at the residence."
Wilson was arrested Friday, March 24, on charges of video voyeurism, possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and tampering with physical evidence, the release says.
The investigation is ongoing.