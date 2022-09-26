MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion.
The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
Police say their investigation into Wagner began in mid-2021, after a confidential source was used to make multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl. At the time, Wagner was arrested on a fentanyl possession charge, and police say investigators learned that her supplier was in St. Louis.
Then, in mid-2022, the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit began buying fentanyl from Wagner. The police department says the purchases were made within 500 feet of a park. The police department says it carried out multiple warrants to track her movements, after which investigators believed she was again traveling to St. Louis to buy the drugs.
Police say Wagner was arrested Friday after she returned from a trip to St. Louis.
She was charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and possession of 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
She was jailed in the Williamson County Jail to await her next court appearance.