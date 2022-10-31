PADUCAH — A 21-year-old woman is charged with wanton endangerment after Paducah police say she fired a gun at three people who were in a car in the Forrest Hills neighborhood.
The Paducah Police Department responded to a report that shots had been fired in the 500 block of Jameswood Drive around 12:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, a man told them he was in the area to retrieve some of his belongings from the home of 21-year-old Kemeya White, the police department says.
Police say White is the man's ex-girlfriend, and she allegedly walked out of her apartment armed with a handgun. White is accused of firing the gun once at the car, but police say the bullet did not hit the vehicle.
Officers say three people were in the car at the time, and so White was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
She was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.