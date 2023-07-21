PADUCAH — Police arrested a Paducah woman after officers say she stole another woman's identity to get a job at a local law firm, and then stole more than $1,000 from the firm by cashing forged checks at a local bank.
The woman, 35-year-old Antoinette Weston, is accused of using a fake ID with another woman's personal information to apply for a job at the firm. After she was hired, police claim Weston fraudulently cashed checks from the law firm at a local bank.
Police began investigating after the law firm noticed that two checks from the firm had been cashed. Police say Weston and a man cashed the checks. Announcing her arrest in a news release on Friday, police did not reveal that man's name.
Weston was arrested on Wednesday and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. She's charged with first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, theft of identity of another without consent, and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
The Paducah Police Department says its investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be filed in the future.