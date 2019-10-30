UNION CITY, TN — Police in Union City, Tennessee, say a recent house fire was intentionally set, and investigators are working to find the person who is responsible.
A house at 1117 South 3rd St. in Union City was intentionally set on fire around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, the police department said via its Facebook page.
The suspect remains unknown Thursday, the police department said, and investigators are asking the public for help.
Anyone who has information about the fire can call the Union City police Department 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers 731-885-8477. The police department notes that a tip leading to an arrest and/or conviction in the case may result in a reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers, and that the Tennessee Arson Hotline — which is 1-800-762-3017 — is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or conviction in the case.