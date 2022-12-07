PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help following a reported shooting incident near a bar early Sunday morning.
According to a Wednesday release, police were notified about the incident at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, but it occurred at about 2:30 a.m.
Officers say a witness told them a car drove past a local bar in the 400 block of Broadway as it was closing down and patrons were leaving.
The car, reportedly driven by a Black female, was heading the wrong way down the street. As it passed, a Black male passenger reportedly fired shots from a pistol into the air, and then the car fled.
Detectives say they determined the car was a stolen Toyota Camry with a Texas license plate numbered NPN 6352. They included an example image in their release depicting what the car looked like.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Police Department Support Services Division at (270) 444-8553 or the department's main number at (270) 444-8550.
Information can also be provided anonymously by texting WKY and your tip to 847411, downloading the "WKY Crime Stoppers" application on your smartphone, or filling out their online tip form, here. Tips resulting in an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000, police say.