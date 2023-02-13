PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man and a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local department store over the course of multiple incidents.
Police say the first theft happened in November, and three more theft incidents have happened since then. In a Monday afternoon news release about the investigation, police say the man and women were seen together during two of the thefts, and the man was seen alone during the other two.
Investigators say the man carried black trash bags during all four theft incidents that he or the woman filled with clothing before walking out of the store.
Altogether, the stolen clothing is valued at nearly $5,000, the police department says.
Officers ask anyone who can help identify the two suspects to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.