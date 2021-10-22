SALINE COUNTY, IL– The Harrisburg Police Department is searching for two suspects who attempted to steal an ATM machine Friday morning.
At 6:57 a.m. Friday, the Harrisburg Police Department responded to a call from Legence Bank at 502 Commercial St. An employee told Harrisburg police they had discovered that the outside cover of the ATM had been pried open,
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a pickup truck near the ATM. The truck had a chain attached to its back. Officers also found the steering column of the truck was damaged.
Officers later learned the truck had been stolen from the parking lot of Rural King in Harrisburg sometime after 5 a.m. on Friday.
Video footage from Legence Bank shows the two suspects exiting the stolen truck at 6:20 a.m. The suspects then pried open the cover of the ATM and hooked a chain to the machine.
The suspects attached the other end of the chain to the stolen truck and attempted to pull the ATM loose. However, their attempts were unsuccessful.
The Harrisburg Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 618-252-8661.