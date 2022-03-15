SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An 11-year-old Springfield boy was fatally shot over the weekend by another 11-year-old in what police are calling “a likely accidental shooting.”
Saturday afternoon’s shooting in a Springfield home killed Cameron Eugene Bentley, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, said Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon said.
Bentley died from a single shotgun wound to the chest, Allmon said.
Joshua Stuenkel, the deputy chief of criminal investigations for Springfield police, said that “based on the information we have, it appears it was likely an accidental shooting.”
He said he didn’t know the specifics of how the 11-year-old obtained the firearm, The State Journal-Register reported.
“Obviously, the firearm was accessible to them in some fashion because they were able to get to it, but what effort was taken to make it not accessible, I don’t have specifics,” Stuenkel said.
Sangamon County state’s attorney Dan Wright said Monday his office has been in contact with Springfield police during the investigation and no charges have been filed.
He said his office “will conduct a thorough review upon receipt of all related police reports.”