LOUISVILLE, KY – Police have caught the man accused of killing the mother of his child, and kidnapping his child Sunday, according to WAVE.
32-year-old Christopher Gordon was found in Louisville on Thursday after a four-day search.
Gordon is accused of shooting Angelica James several times, and shooting her 10-year-old son in the hand and shoulder.
He is also accused of kidnapping their 2-year-old son, who was later returned to police by Gordon's family.
According to an arrest report obtained by WAVE, Gordon is listed as a multiple time felon in Jefferson County. He has been charged with murder-domestic violence, assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Gordon is scheduled to appear in court March 4.