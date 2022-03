Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .The river will crest at Olmsted and Cairo today, and continue a slow fall at Smithland and Paducah. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 44.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 25.1 feet Monday, March 14. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&