GRAVES COUNTY, KY– Around 1 a.m Monday, a police pursuit in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old man.
A Graves County Sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle driving erratically along the Purchase Parkway. When the deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Charger, the driver began to flee at high speeds.
The pursuit continued for several minutes, until the Charger bottomed out at near the intersection of Water Street and South 7th Street.
The vehicle's radiator and engine oil pan ruptured, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle. The Charger struck a telephone pole at the southwest corner of East Water Street and South 6th Street. The Charger then struck a second telephone pole before coming to a complete stop.
The driver was identified as Dylan S. Casey, of Memphis, TN. Casey was arrested on the scene after a search of the vehicle revealed a rifle, a handgun, over two ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
No one was injured during the pursuit, nor after the collision.
Mayfield Police Department Officers assisted with the arrest and securing of the scene until Mayfield Water and Electric responded to secure the telephone pole.
Casey was charged with Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, Trafficking in Marijuana with a Firearm Enhancement, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Buy / Possess Drug Paraphernalia & Criminal Mischief 1st Degree. Casey is being held at Graves County Jail.
A full investigation is still ongoing.