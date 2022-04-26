PADUCAH — During Tuesday night's Paducah City Commission meeting, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird shared the next steps involved in updating the outdated E-911 center.
Laird reminded commissioners that the equipment needs to be replaced.
Commissioner Carol Gault said the E-911 committee is close to formally recommending the city enter into what's called an RFP with Federal Engineering at a cost of roughly $50,000. That firm would solicit multiple bids from companies that will detail proposals to build the multimillion-dollar facility. Gault said that $50,000 cost would be shared with McCracken County.
Laird also provided the department's 2021 report.
Some of the big takeaways include an increase in reported rapes and car thefts, but fewer, murders, burglaries and arson cases.
The chief said on paper there are 80 officers on staff, with one open position. However, that number can be deceiving because several officers are at the police academy, others are on military leave and some plan to retire soon.
"While that 80 number looks good and we're only one short, we still have to continue to maintain and put a heavy focus on hiring and recruitment. It continues to be one of my top priorities, and just like police departments all across Kentucky and the nation, we continue to struggle to get good, quality applicants," Laird said.
Laird also highlighted three full-time school resource officers for the first time in 2021, as well as officers volunteering for daddy-daughter dances and the department's involvement with the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club.