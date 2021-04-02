MURRAY-MIDDLE-SCHOOL
Leah Shields

MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department says, after investigating the 'possible threat' made toward Murray Middle School, the school was never in danger.

The police department is also seeking to charge a juvenile with a charge of third-degree terroristic threatening. 

The police department says threats and threatening statements should never be made, even if they are made as a joke. Officers remind you these statements have consequences. 

The police department initially reported the threat toward Murray Middle School was made after students were dismissed for the day Thursday.