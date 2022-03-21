PADUCAH — Paducah police are again asking the public for help finding a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing in February.
RELATED: Police searching for missing Paducah teen
Police say 15-year-old Michael Wright was last seen on Feb. 14 at Paducah Middle School. At the time, he was wearing blue jeans and a dark green hoodie. The teen is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
In a news release send Monday, the Paducah Police Department says investigators have followed up on every tip they've received since Wright was reported missing. But, he still has not been found.
Officers ask anyone with information that can help them find Wright to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be sent anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411.