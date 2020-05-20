GREENVILLE, KY — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch says they have arrested a couple on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
The Kentucky State Police says 51-year-old William D. Zguro and 50-year-old Roseanne L. Zguro were arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
KSP says the investigation started after the Powderly Police Department found a lost phone from a local retail store which had child sexual abuse material.
Police say they received a search warrant at a residence in Greenville on Tuesday. Police say equipment that was used in the crime was taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
KSP says both William and Roseanne Zguro are currently charged with possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. William Zguro was charged with 10 counts whereas Roseanne Zguro was only charged with one. These are Class D felony charges.
KSP says each count of a Class D felony is punishable by one to five years in prison. The Zguro's were also charged with unrelated drug possession offenses and subsequently were lodged on all offenses in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.