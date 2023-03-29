PADUCAH — Officers are searching for a couple after the Paducah Police Department says their 2-year-old child tested positive for cocaine at a local hospital.
Police say 27-year-old Chrishell Burns and 27-year-old Jakyron Burnside have been charged with second-degree criminal abuse. The couple allegedly brought their 2-year-old daughter to a local emergency room on March 19, and police say the child was lethargic and, in and out of consciousness and having trouble breathing. Narcan was administered, police say, and the child regained consciousness. The girl was then flown to an out-of-state hospital.
The police department says the couple was interviewed at the hospital on March 20, and both allegedly denied using illegal drugs.
Investigators got a search warrant for the couple's home on Jarrett Street, where the police department claims officers found 2.5 grams of cocaine in a plastic bag, a container that field tested positive for methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana in a kitchen drawer.
Social Services representatives have removed the girl and her three siblings from the home, police say.
The Paducah Police Department says officers haven't been able to Burns and Burnside since then.
Burns and Burnside are each charged with second-degree criminal abuse, first-degree possession of cocaine and first-degree possession of methamphetamine. Police say additional charges are likely.
Investigators ask anyone with information that can help them find Burns or Burnsides to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.