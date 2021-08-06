MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you use Interstate 24 between exit 11 in McCracken County and the Ohio River bridge into Illinois, you likely noticed something different Friday: a large police presence. That's after several deadly wrecks along that stretch of interstate, which is an active construction zone.
The cones and flashing arrows on I-24 are nothing new, but now you'll also see more Kentucky State Police troopers, McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies, and Paducah Police Department officers.
"We're looking for motorists that are traveling, exceeding the posted speed limit," said McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter.
But first, Carter said, they just want you to look up.
"The distracted driver has been our leading cause for accidents on not only I-24, but also other roadways," he said.
So, there are warnings ahead of the construction for drivers to slow down.
"We're seeing that since we've been out here for about 45 minutes, that's not working," Carter explained. "On three different motorists, they were in excess of 80 miles an hour."
When the LIDAR picks that up, law enforcement vehicle flashes its lights, and the officer or deputy pulls over the speeder. But that creates a new issue.
"It inadvertently creates a traffic jam. And you saw the traffic backing up. We almost a rear-end collision as a result of that traffic stop, inadvertently," Carter said.
It's a start, but during a joint meeting including county and city leaders, local law enforcement agencies, emergency management and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials Thursday night, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said he wants to see the work zone pushed back past exit 7, and the speed limit dropped significantly.
Regardless of whether that happens, Carter says we all have a part to play in making I-24 a safer drive.
"Our job is to try to create a presence to enforce the law, to do our best to keep people safe," Carter said. "But the public also has a responsibility to be attentive."
That construction lasts through November 2022.