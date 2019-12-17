PADUCAH — An employee of a local convenience store was charged with trafficking a legend drug after officers found 210 boxes of generic Viagra, the Paducah Police Department says.
Officers acting on a tip from the McCracken County health inspector went to a convenience store on Cairo Road on Friday, a news release from the Paducah Police Department says.
At the store, officers found the boxes of generic Viagra, which the release says contained 840 pills in total.
Police claim 54-year-old Thameela Masoud admitted to selling the drugs in the convenience store.
Legend drugs are prescription medications that are not controlled substances.
Police say Masoud was assigned a court date and released.