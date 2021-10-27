FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis were searching for a woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend’s fiancée a day after the couple announced their engagement on social media.
Prosecutors on Monday charged Kenrianna Little, 24, of St. Louis County, with first-degree murder and other counts in the Sunday killing of 52-year-old Marilyn Taylor, of Florissant, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Neither she nor a man believed to be her accomplice in the killing were in custody by late Tuesday.
Florissant police said Little’s ex-girlfriend, Reioinnie Hood, and Taylor had announced their engagement Saturday on Facebook. The next day, police said, Little began harassing the couple with threatening phone calls and text messages.
Little then showed up unannounced at the couple’s Florissant home with an unidentified man in tow, police said. Police believe Little knocked on the couple’s door, calling out, “maintenance.” When Taylor opened the door, police said, Little shot her several times.
Police said Little and the man then began fighting with Hood in the entryway and forced Hood out of the home. The man with Little then shot Taylor several more times, police said, before he and Little fled in a black sedan.