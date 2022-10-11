CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana police officer fatally shot a machete-wielding man who charged at him inside a Walmart.
Indiana State Police say the Clarksville Walmart had closed to customers for the evening Monday night when employees around 11:15 p.m. notified three Clarksville Police Department officers outside the store that a suspicious man was walking around inside.
Police say the man, later identified as 30-year-old Daniel Francis Scott of Corydon, disregarded requests to leave the store. He also appeared to have severe lacerations to the side of his neck.
State police say the officers saw Scott walking around inside and he brandished a machete-style knife when approached and charged toward one officer. State police say that officer fired his gun, striking Scott.