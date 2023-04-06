PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah.
Nakaya Galloway was last seen on North 23rd Street, the Paducah Police Department says.
She's an African American girl standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, police say. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Nakaya was last seen wearing a gray North Face hoodie and cheetah print leggings.
Anyone with information that can help investigators find Nakaya Galloway is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.