Nakaya Galloway missing .jpg

Nakaya Galloway

PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah. 

Nakaya Galloway was last seen on North 23rd Street, the Paducah Police Department says. 

She's an African American girl standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, police say. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Nakaya was last seen wearing a gray North Face hoodie and cheetah print leggings. 

Anyone with information that can help investigators find Nakaya Galloway is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.