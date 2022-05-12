CARBONDALE, IL — A woman who was reported missing last week in Carbondale, Illinois, was found dead in a home on East College Street this week, police say.
Last week, the Carbondale Police Department asked the public for help locating 39-year-old Ashley Dawn Curtis after she was last seen in the 400 block of East College Street on May 1.
In a Thursday news release, police now say Curtis was found dead in a home in the same block of East College Street where she was last seen.
The police department says Curtis' body was found on Monday, May 9. The investigation into her death is ongoing, police say, with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.