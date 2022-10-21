PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah.
The Police Department says 26-year-old Savannah Grundy was reported missing after she didn't show up at her workplace Friday. She was last seen leaving her home on North 8th Street.
Grundy is described as a White woman standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. The photo of Grundy provided by police shows her with blonde hair.
Officers ask anyone with information that can help them locate Savannah Grundy to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.