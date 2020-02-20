MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A meal fit for heroes: More than 40 first responders from different agencies visited Heath Elementary School on Thursday for Heath's Heroes.
The school provided a lunch for the first responders, and the kids put on a program for them. One teacher said it's one way to thank them for all they do.
"There's many different roles that we don't see and never think about. And it's very important that they see that and understand there is a big world out there, and there are people taking care of us that we don't know about," said kindergarten teacher Robin Propes. "There's all facets of first responders, and we think it's important they know that and are thankful for that."
There was a member from the Department of Homeland Security and the Air Evac team. Heath's Heroes has been going on for several years.