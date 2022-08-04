PADUCAH — Three Arizona men and a Paducah man were arrested Wednesday after a search revealed thousands of fentanyl pills in a box in the vehicle they were traveling in, police say.
The Paducah Police Department says drug detectives were surveilling a house in the 2800 block of Trimble Street on Wednesday because investigators suspected illegal drug activity was going on there. The detectives saw the four men leave the home in a vehicle, so investigators pulled the car over for a traffic stop.
A K-9 unit was called to the scene, and the police department claims the dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Detectives searched the car, and the police department says they found a box containing five bags of fentanyl pills. The police department says investigators found about 5,000 pills, which they believe has a total street value of about $100,000. The police department says one of the men, 34-year-old Jujuan V. Freeman of Paducah, also had $3,000 in cash on him at the time.
Freeman and the three other men — 29-year-old Jacorion White and 26-year-old Mathew Odell Phifer of Phoenix and 28-year-old Seth G. Martin of Coolidge, Arizona — were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of 28 grams or more of fentanyl.
The police department says detectives obtained a search warrant for the home on Trimble Street, where they found a smaller amount of fentanyl tablets and $15,000 in cash.
The police department says detectives seized the cash and drugs found during both searches.