SIKESTON, MO — Police in Sikeston, Missouri, will soon be able to use two new cameras with software that recognizes license plates after the Sikeston City Council approved the purchase on Monday.
In a news release about the purchase, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety says the city council approved the purchase of two Flock safety cameras that will be placed at entry/exit points in the city. The city council approved a five-year agreement for the cameras, at a total cost of $25,700. The city will be billed annually. The Sikeston DPS says the first payment will be $5,700, and the rest of the payments will be $5,000 per year. The DPS says that amount is covered by its current camera budget.
The DPS says the license plate reader cameras will help investigators check for stolen cars, suspect vehicles and to "discover cars that may be associated with each other."
The cameras will not only help investigators in Sikeston, the DPS says. The information the cameras find will be entered into a national database called the National Crime Information Center, which means Sikeston police will be able to access information from all Flock's Missouri customers, and those agencies will also have access to Sikeston's information. The DPS says if officers need to access information from other states, all they will have to do is submit a request.
Flock cameras are also used in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Cape Girardeau Police Department on Monday announced the arrests of two people wanted on warrants in Paducah after the city's Flock system read the license plate of the car they were traveling in.
The cameras the Sikeston City Council approved on Monday are not the first license plate reading cameras in the city. In Tuesday's news release, Sikeston DPS Capt. Ryan Smith says LPR cameras have been in some of the department's patrol cars for more than a decade. Smith says the cameras helped solve a double homicide earlier this year.
"We had very little to go on at first. The homicide happened at about 2:30 a.m.,” Smith said in a statement included in the news release. “(After) we developed a vehicle and a license plate, that vehicle was located on multiple Flock cameras in Atlanta, Georgia, which led us to the suspect and his subsequent arrest.”
Those murders happened in January. The two victims, 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner, were found outside apartments in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. Haynes was found dead at the scene. Conner was taken to a local hospital, but she later died because of her injuries. Several days after the shooting that claimed the couple's lives, the suspect, 33-year-old Cornelius M. David, was arrested in Atlanta.
Smith says in the coming years he wants to add more Flock safety cameras to cover all entry/exit points in Sikeston, if the budget allows.