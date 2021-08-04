RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of killing a married couple outside an apartment building they owned, then barricading himself inside the residence for hours and setting a fire before police arrested him, officials said.
Officers responded Tuesday afternoon when a witness reported a shooting, Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told news outlets. The couple had been shot multiple times and were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
They were identified as Christopher Hager, 54, and Gracie Hager, 52, Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said.
The suspect, later identified as Thomas Birl, 51, barricaded himself in the residence and set a fire that caused “severe damage” before police shot “rounds of powdered gas” inside, prompting Birl to come out, Richardson said.
Birl was taken into custody and taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said. Authorities have not released charges or a motive.
Richardson said the community was “saddened” by the deaths.
“The Hagers were pillars of the community and a lot of people know them and have had contact with them,” he said.