ZEIGLER, IL — The Zeigler, Illinois, Police Department honored the memory of a local World War II veteran who the department says died Thursday.
In a post shared to its Facebook page, the police department said 96-year-old William Bell passed away Thursday.
The police department says Bell ran away from high school to join the Navy during WWII, and that he was the last living WWII veteran in Zeigler.
"Sir we were honored to live in this same great community that you loved and that you fought for. Rest easy sir your work on earth is done," the police department said.