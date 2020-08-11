TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police say the human remains found Thursday, Aug. 6, in a wood line near Old Rocky Point Road in Trigg County have been identify, the cause of death has been determined, and a man has been arrested for murder.
KSP says Monday the decomposed remains were identified as 25-year-old Cameron Philips, of Powderly, Kentucky.
State police say during their investigation over the weekend, detectives interviewed multiple people and collected evidence. Early Monday morning, detectives say they spoke with and arrested 31-year-old Montie E. Streeval, of Cadiz.
Detectives say Streeval has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He has been lodged in the Christian County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Additionally, KSP says the preliminary autopsy results determine that Philips died of a gunshot wound to the head.