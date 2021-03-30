PADUCAH — Officers arrested a man and seized hundreds of illegal pills, other drugs, and nearly $14,000 cash after an undercover drug investigation.
Paducah Police Department says drug detectives began investigating after receiving information that Tyrin Ramage Dunbar, 21, of Paducah, was selling marijuana and pills containing fentanyl.
PPD says detectives went to Dunbar's home Monday afternoon and could smell the odor of marijuana when Dunbar's girlfriend opened the door.
Officers say detectives secured the residence and obtained a search warrant.
Inside the home, officers say detectives found hundreds of ecstasy pills (76 grams), about a pound of marijuana in various locations, two pint bottles of Promethazine containing codeine, more than 50 pills suspected to be fentanyl, various drug paraphernalia, and $13,888 cash.
Dunbar was arrested on charges of third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces), and second-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Officers say his girlfriend was not arrested. The investigation is ongoing.