CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri have identified the body of a woman found Monday morning on the 1200 block of south West End Boulevard.
Officers say they found the body of 27-year-old Kadesia Harris in a sparsely wooded creek bank just west of a parking lot.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is currently investigating multiple leads pertaining to the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department: 573-339-6621.
ORIGINAL STORY:
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Investigators are working to identify the body of a woman that was found in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Monday morning.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says the woman's body was found near a tree line in the 1200 block of south West end Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The police department says the major case squad has been activated, and investigators are working to identify the woman and uncover the details of what led to her death.
Investigators ask anyone with information related to the woman's death to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling 573-339-6621 or texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.