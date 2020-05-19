PADUCAH — A Chicago-area man wanted on an escape charge was arrested after authorities say he fled from a traffic stop in Massac County, Illinois, only to crash the car in Paducah.
Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor tells Local 6 that, around 9:26 a.m., a deputy stopped a car going over 100 mph on Interstate 24 in Massac County. The driver initially stopped the vehicle, but then took off on I-24 into Kentucky. The car left the interstate at exit 3, where it spun out and crashed into a sign pole.
In a news release, the Paducah Police department says the driver — 35-year-old Desmond Jiles of Waukegan, Illinois — got out of the car and ran away. He was arrested a short time later by Paducah police on the side of I-24. The news release says Jiles at first gave officers a false name, and investigators later learned he is wanted on an escape charge in Cook County, Illinois.
In Paducah, Jiles is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, giving a peace officer a false name, leaving the scene of a crash and being a fugitive from another state. In Massac County, he faces charges of aggravated fleeing and alluding police.
Paducah police say the owner of the car, 37-year-old Amber Santo — also of Waukegan — was with Jiles in the car during the incident. Police cited Santo on a marijuana possession charge.