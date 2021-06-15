PADUCAH — After two recent shootings in Forest Hills, the Paducah Police Department has installed a security camera in the neighborhood.
Police Chief Brian Laird confirmed to Local 6 Tuesday night that the camera was added because of the shootings: the first a deadly shooting that happened Thursday in at the intersection of Elmdale Road and Jameswood Drive and the second in the area of nearby Glenwood Drive on Sunday. A home was hit by gunfire in the weekend incident, but no injuries were reported.
The camera is located at the intersection of Elmdale Road and Highland Boulevard.
Police also announced Tuesday that they're searching for a Cairo, Illinois, man in connection to the Sunday shots-fired incident. Stanley Crume is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment after police say he went to a home on Glenwood, looking for someone acquainted with 20-year-old Darrius White, the man killed in a June 8 shooting on Colony Drive.
Crume allegedly pulled out a gun and waved it in a woman's face before running away. Police say he fired multiple shots as he ran.
Police ask anyone with information about where Crume is or about any of the recent shooting incidents in Paducah to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be shared anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411).