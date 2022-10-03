CARBONDALE, IL — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed one person's life Monday afternoon in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded around 1:24 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The police department says officers arrived at the scene to find a gunshot victim.
Officers provided aid at the scene, the police department says, and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The victim died because of their injuries, and police say the person's name is not being released until their family members are notified.
The police department says a suspect described as a Black male wearing a mask over his face, a black jacket, a green shirt and green shorts left the scene before officers arrived.
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest related to the investigation, the police department says.
The police department claims the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Officers ask anyone with information related to the deadly shooting to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.