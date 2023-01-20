BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post.
Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child.
The child was transported by ambulance to the Franklin Hospital and then airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for further treatment.
The child is listed in stable condition at this time, police say.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, West City Police Department and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted the department.
The investigation is still ongoing.