HERRIN, IL — When students in Herrin Community Unit School District No. 4 return to class on Tuesday, they will be joined by an enhanced law enforcement presence. This, after Herrin, Illinois, police say they were alerted about a potential threat made via social media.
In a Facebook post Monday night, the Herrin Police Department says it has investigated the report, and found that no threat was actually made. But, the police department says it will have additional officers in CUSD 4 schools on Tuesday as a precaution.
Online news outlet WFCN News reports that the school district says high school administrators were made aware on Sunday of a "possible threat to school safety," and reported the allegation to police. The district says schools will be open as usual on Tuesday, but as the police department said, officers will be present during the school day.
In the statement from the school district reported by WFCN News, the district says parents and guardians who have questions about the incident can call the district office on Tuesday.