PADUCAH — A man has died and three other people were hospitalized after two SUVs collided in Paducah on Sunday, police say.
The Paducah Police Department says an officer on patrol happened upon the crash scene at the intersection of 14th Street and Park Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, just after the wreck happened. The crash involved a 2008 Nissan Armada and a 2017 Ford Edge. The driver of the Armada, identified as 42-year-old David W. Cartwright, had been ejected from the SUV and was lying on the ground. Cartwright was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Officers responding to the scene talked with the driver of the Ford Edge, a 35-year-old woman who told them she was driving west on Park Avenue when the Armada ran a stop sign and drove into her path.
Police say the Edge hit the Armada broadside, flipping it onto its side. That's when Cartwright was ejected from the Armada. The Armada hit a curb and came to a stop on its wheels, police say.
The woman driving the Edge, 35-year-old Tiffany L. Thomas, and two passengers, 34-year-old Lannie Bush and 32-year-old Kenya D. Hopkins, were injured in the crash, and police say the three were taken to Baptist Health Paducah.
Two other passengers involved in the crash were not reported to be injured, police say.
The Paducah Police Department says detectives and its collision reconstruction team are continuing to investigate the crash.