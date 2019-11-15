MOUNT VERNON, IL — Police are investigating after a day care was vandalized in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
This week, someone broke into Kingdom Kids day care at 500 Harrison Street in Mount Vernon, the local police department says. In a Facebook post about the break-in, police say the vandals caused "extensive damage to multiple areas of the building."
Investigators ask that anyone with information about the crime contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or Crime Stoppers at 242-8477.