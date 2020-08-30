UNION CITY, TN — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a night club in Union City, Tennessee, early Sunday morning.
The Union City Police Department says officers responded to the report of multiple shots fired at 2:23 a.m. Sunday at Club 1 Hunnid on Cheatham Street. When officers arrived, they found a man — later identified as Robert Williams of Union City — lying in the roadway on North 1st Street, outside of the club. Williams had been shot, and he was unresponsive, the police department says.
Williams was taken by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call he Union City Police Department 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers 731-885-8477.