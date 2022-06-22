MARION, IL — A Marion, Illinois, man died after he was hit by a vehicle at an intersection on Tuesday.
The Marion Police Department says officers were dispatched to the scene of the collision around 10:58 p.m. Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of W. DeYoung Street and Old Bainbridge Trail.
When officers arrived, they found a man with severe injuries lying in the road. The man, 40-year-old Louis R. Hayes of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the woman who was driving the car involved in the collision was not injured.
In a news release about the crash, the police department did not announce charges against the woman.
The police department says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.