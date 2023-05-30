CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A person was hospitalized and three homes were struck by bullets after someone fired dozens of gunshots in a Cape Girardeau, Missouri, neighborhood Sunday, police say.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says an officer was on patrol Sunday when he heard about 40 shots fired in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street. While the officer was responding to the scene, he also received an alert from the gunshot locator service Shot Spotter.
Officers investigating the incident found that three homes were struck by bullets, and the police department says they found multiple shell casings at the scene. Officers learned that an individual was being treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital. The police department says the victim's injuries were not life threatening, and officers talked with that person at the hospital. However, police say the victim chose not to cooperate with them in their investigation.
In a Tuesday news release about the shooting, the Cape Girardeau Police Department asks anyone who may have seen or heard anything relevant to the investigation to call its main line at 573-335-6621, its anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.