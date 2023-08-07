CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police are investigating after a home was struck by bullets in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Monday.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers were responding to a report of shots fired around 2:58 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Road and Sheridan Drive Monday when they received another alert reporting shots fired at 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Good Hope Street.
Officers collected evidence at the scene, and the police department says investigators also learned that a vehicle hit a stop sign at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Good Hope Street while leaving the area.
The police department says officers canvassing the area saw that a home in the 1700 block of Good Hope Street appeared to have been struck by gunfire.
No injuries have been reported, but police are continuing to investigate.
Officers ask anyone who may have seen anything during the shots-fired incident to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.